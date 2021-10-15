Tonight’s WWE 205 Live episode on Peacock and the WWE Network will have a special start time of 10:30pm ET due to the Supersized SmackDown airing for 2 hours and 30 minutes on FS1.

WWE has announced three matches for tonight’s 205 Live – Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs vs. two enhancement talents, Jeet Rama vs. Tian Sha’s Boa, plus a non-title main event between Odyssey Jones and NXT Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong of The Diamond Mine.

Regarding Rama, this will be his first match since losing to AJ Styles on the WWE Superstar Spectacle event taped for India back in late January. Before that he had not wrestled since defeating Von Wagner at a March 7, 2020 WWE NXT live event. WWE signed Rama in June 2015, but this will be his regular TV in-ring debut for a weekly WWE series.

Regarding tonight’s Strong vs. Jones match, PWInsider reports that the match is said to be well worth going out of the way to watch. A source described the bout as “the best match on 205 Live in a long time.”

