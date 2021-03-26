Triple H has reportedly opened up his availability to wrestlers in recent months.

It was recalled by Fightful Select how last year they reported on Zicky Dice almost getting kicked out of a WWE NXT tryout a few years ago for trying to talk to Triple H after being instructed to by multiple producers.

In an update, several NXT wrestlers and staff members were asked how this has changed in recent years, and one that has had experience in dealing with WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon said Triple H had hit the “hard to meet with territory” and that even some higher-up officials were difficult to get through to sometimes. However, it was added that Triple H had opened up a bit more in recent months. He’s also been present at more RAW tapings than usual in 2021.

As noted, Triple H recently returned to work after quarantining over COVID-19 concerns.

