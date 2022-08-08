A new report from Fightful Select notes that WWE sources are killing any rumors on conspiracy theories that say Vince McMahon may be “running the show from the shadows” or “pulling the strings.”

It was noted that Vince is not in control of WWE, following his recent retirement, if that could not be any clearer. Several higher-ups reiterated during SummerSlam Week that Vince was not running the show from the shadows, and one source indicated that last week’s RAW was a “statement” show for that reason, and it was booked the way it was to establish who is really running things.

“If Vince McMahon was still involved to any degree, neither SummerSlam or WWE Raw would have resembled what they looked like. Dakota would not have been brought back, Raw would have been several SummerSlam rematches,” one WWE higher-up said.

Triple H has reportedly worked to make the environment better backstage. Both on background and explicitly, word is that Vince has no say in the day-to-day or creative anymore, and there have been rumors of Vince even having limited access to gaining information about the ongoing process itself.

There are a number of people within WWE who also confirmed that there are situations that normally they’d need to wait on their bosses to get clearance from Vince for, and that has not been the case since Vince’s retirement was announced last month.

There has been talk that Vince may have limited access to WWE facilities at this time, but that has not been confirmed.

