A new report from Fightful Select notes how multiple WWE sources say they don’t necessarily hear from former Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon much these days, but he’s been known to be out & about more than he was while still with the company.

This is in line with Vince being spotted on a date in New York City last week, and when he was spotted with several top WWE stars celebrating his 77th birthday back in late August.

For those who missed it, you can click here for the recent WWE update on the Special Committee investigation into McMahon and former WWE Talent Relations head John Laurinaitis.

