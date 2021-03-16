As noted, WWE has announced that WrestleMania 37 tickets are not going on sale today, and that a new on-sale date will be announced within the next week.

WWE talents noted to Fightful Select that they saw this coming because the WrestleMania ticketing situation was described as “a mess” as of earlier this month.

It was noted that some WWE talents, ahead of today’s originally planned on-sale date, were not given any information about how to obtain tickets for friends and family, besides being told a while back that comped tickets likely would not be provided.

On a related note, it was said that in recent months WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon has “softened his stance” on using cardboard cutouts to help make up for fans in the WrestleMania 37 crowd. We reported before that WWE was considering the use of the cutouts after the NFL made the Super Bowl crowd look good with the same idea, also at Raymond James Stadium earlier this year. There is still no word on if WWE will use the cutouts. It’s been reported that they are hoping for 45,000 fans on each night of WrestleMania.

Stay tuned for more on WrestleMania 37 tickets. You can click here for the latest on COVID-19 safety in the crowd and more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.