Several current and former WWE talents are happy to see former WWE Head of Talent Relations Mark Carrano get fired from the company, according to Fightful Select.

As noted, Carrano was fired on Thursday night over Mickie James receiving some of her belongings in a trash bag following her release last week. Details on what happened can be found here, along with statements from WWE officials.

It was noted that when talking with over a dozen former WWE names, the reaction was unanimously in favor of Carrano being let go. From simple “Fuck Mark Carrano” responses to more elaborate explanations, the responses were consistent but with varying degrees of fervor. Multiple former talents called Carrano a “snake” while one said they thought deep down he was a good guy who let power get to him.

One longtime WWE name said they think Carrano will end up with WWE again because he knows “where too many bodies are buried” and that it was tough to take his word at face-value. That person had heard of the Talent Relations shake-up, and thought the trash bag debacle was WWE’s perfect out to get rid of Carrano.

Former talent’s opinions of Carrano is to be expected of someone in his position. However, most people understood that Carrano may have been used a scapegoat for the situation, thought word is that this was nrmal procedure for how he handles departures.

Current WWE talent and staff noted that they could see Carrano’s departure coming, and that his power had effectibely been neutered as of late. One current talent was much more compassionate, and said many people who had issues with Carrano also had issues with the WWE office in general. The source also said that when they saw Carrano have to discipline talent over the past few years, it wasn’t in a condescending or hurtful manner, but it was common in wrestling for different people to have different opinions.

Carrano’s job was considered a “lose-lose” to a lot of people, and the “fall guy” point was reiterated by more current WWE talent.

There was also talk that Carrano fought to increase pay for WWE referees, which is something that other people in his spot did not try to do.

