This week’s low WWE RAW ratings were said to be a wake-up call for the company.

As noted, this week’s WWE TLC go-home edition of RAW drew an average of 1.527 million viewers, down 12% from last week’s 1.737 million viewers. Monday’s show drew a new all-time low in total viewership, a new all-time low in viewership for each hour, and a new all-time low in the key demographic. Furthermore, last week’s AEW Dynamite episode drew a 0.45 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, which beat every hour of this week’s RAW in that same demo. You can click here for our full report on this week’s RAW numbers.

In an update, it was reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that the low numbers were a wake-up call for WWE. Dave Meltzer noted that everyone he knows in WWE were stunned at the numbers. It was also said that people in WWE “got the message” as well.

It will be interesting to see what WWE does with that message moving forward, and if anything major happens at the TLC pay-per-view on Sunday. It’s been expected that WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon will react to the ratings with some sort of significant angle or reboot on WWE’s flagship show, as he has done in the past, but that has not been confirmed.

It was reported earlier this week, via @Wrestlevotes, that the record low numbers for Monday’s RAW were not “sitting well” with WWE higher-ups. People in the company expected some “reactionary decisions” to be made, but no other details were provided.

Stay tuned for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.