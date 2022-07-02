Interim WWE Chairwoman & CEO Stephanie McMahon reportedly held a company-wide talent meeting earlier today at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

A number of topics were discussed during the meeting, according to WrestleVotes. It was noted that the meeting was generally well-received.

Regarding tonight’s Money In the Bank Premium Live Event, a source noted that they are confident the show will deliver, but it won’t be close to what they would’ve had with the now-injured Cody Rhodes winning the MITB briefcase at Allegiant Stadium, which was rumored to be the plan before the event was moved from Allegiant Stadium to the MGM Grand, and then Cody got hurt.

“This show is a far cry from Cody winning the briefcase in an NFL stadium,” the source said, but remained confident about how the show will deliver.

