It sounds like Kiana James could be in for a significant push once she’s cleared to return to WWE television.

According to new backstage reports, several influential names within WWE are reportedly “very high” on the former NXT star, particularly noting the effort and professionalism she’s shown during her recovery process.

“She’s impressed quite a few people during rehab,” one source revealed. “Her work ethic and commitment haven’t gone unnoticed. Don’t be surprised if she gets a strong push within the next year.”

James has been out of action since June 2024 due to a knee injury that required surgery. Her last televised match came on the June 17 edition of Monday Night Raw, where she faced IYO SKY and Zelina Vega in a Money in the Bank qualifying triple threat match.

News of her injury didn’t become public until September 2024, when it was reported she would be sidelined for at least six months.

With her return drawing closer and internal praise continuing to build, all signs point to WWE having big plans for Kiana James once she’s back in the mix.

(H/T: Cory Hays of BodySlam.net & PW Nexus)