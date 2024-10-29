– TNA Wrestling had plans as far as a few weeks ago for The Hardys vs. ABC vs. The System to close their annual TNA Bound For Glory pay-per-view event, going on after the TNA World Championship match pitting Nic Nemeth vs. Joe Hendry, as well as the TNA Knockouts Championship bout with Jordynne Grace vs. Masha Slamovich. The likely reason was due to no title change being planned in the Nemeth-Hendry bout, and the over babyface not winning in the Knockouts title match.

– Additionally, a TNA source confirmed that the company had plans for weeks now that called for Nemeth to retain the TNA World Championship at TNA Bound For Glory 2024. Many felt this was the perfect time to pull the trigger on Hendry’s coronation as the top guy in the company, but for whatever reason, the decision ultimately went the other way.

– From an online betting perspective, Josh Alexander’s victory over Steve Maclin, and Masha Slamovich’s win over Jordynne Grace were the big underdog upsets coming out of TNA Bound For Glory 2024.

