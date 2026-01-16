Several behind-the-scenes notes surfaced this week involving TNA Wrestling, touching on talent absences, contract statuses, creative decisions, and some misconceptions coming out of recent AMC debut show.

Steve Maclin was notably not backstage at Thursday night’s TNA iMPACT on AMC premiere in Garland, Texas. Lance Storm and Home Town Man were also absent from the show, despite all three still being affiliated with the company. Dani Luna was not present either, and those absences are said to be impacting current planning for the upcoming TNA Genesis 2026 pay-per-view.

Meanwhile, not all members of The Rascalz were backstage at AEW Dynamite: Maximum Carnage on Wednesday night in Phoenix, Arizona. While all involved talents from the popular longtime faction in TNA Wrestling are signed somewhere, there has been confusion surrounding contract statuses. To clarify, Myron Reed and Dezmond Xavier were not under TNA contracts. Reed was open to staying with TNA, but AEW ultimately made an offer, with the promotion specifically wanting Reed aligned with The Rascalz.

Elsewhere within TNA, Ash By Elegance has quietly taken on additional responsibilities beyond her on-screen role, including contributing to various media-related duties for the company.

There was also chatter online regarding the TNA World Championship main event between Mike Santana and Frankie Kazarian, with some suggesting a referee botch occurred. That was not the case. Kazarian kicking out was intentional and part of the planned finish.

As for the content creators featured during the TNA broadcast, it was emphasized that they were invited by the company but covered their own travel and lodging expenses.

Finally, former TNA President Dixie Carter’s appearance on TNA programming was strictly a cameo. She has maintained a positive relationship with the company for some time, but the appearance was not tied to any deeper involvement.

