TNA Wrestling dealt with a number of travel-related issues heading into Sunday night’s Destination X 2026 pay-per-view in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, and additional details have surfaced regarding several talents who barely made it to the show.

As previously reported, Trey Miguel’s status for the event had been in question due to the widespread flight disruptions that impacted multiple wrestling promotions over the weekend. Miguel ultimately arrived just as TNA was preparing to go on the air.

He wasn’t the only one cutting things close.

TJP, who made a surprise return during the pay-per-view as a former X-Division Champion, reportedly didn’t arrive at the venue until the World X Cup match was taking place.

John Skyler also experienced travel difficulties, arriving at the building as TNA was wrapping up its Countdown pre-show broadcast.

Meanwhile, a couple of injury updates were revealed during the event.

It was noted during the broadcast that reigning TNA X-Division Champion The Amazing Red is currently sidelined with an injury. Additionally, Avery Styles is reportedly dealing with an ankle injury.

Following the conclusion of Destination X, TNA World Champion Leon Slater addressed the live crowd with a post-show promo, thanking everyone for attending the event.

Fans responded by chanting “please come back,” prompting Slater to promise that he would return.

Looking ahead, TNA is scheduled to hold television tapings for iMPACT on Wednesday and Thursday in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

Provided the talent roster is able to make it to Calgary without further travel complications, the hope is to revisit some of the matches originally scheduled for Destination X that were ultimately changed due to the travel disruptions.

For those interested, you can check out complete TNA Destination X 2026 Results here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

(H/T: PWInsider)