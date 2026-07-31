TNA’s television tapings in Philadelphia have generated plenty of news behind the scenes.

One match that has reportedly received significant internal praise is the TNA International Championship bout between Jason Hotch and Mustafa Ali. Those backstage were said to be highly complimentary of both performers, with several feeling the match ranks among TNA’s best this year. Ali was also credited with making a strong effort to help elevate newer talent, specifically pushing for Hotch to take a bigger step forward within the company.

Ali has reportedly been contributing behind the scenes in other ways as well. In addition to his in-ring work, he has been informally scouting talent on the independent scene and recommending names to TNA officials.

Several wrestlers and independent talents were backstage during this week’s tapings, including Gabby Forza, Lord Crewe, Cheeseburger, Jack Vaughn, Lucky Leone, Ray Jaz, Jonathan Gresham, Steve Glibbi, Sirena Linton, Lili Pescadita, and Sophia Rose. Some, including Sirena Linton, Gabby Forza, and Cheeseburger, competed during the tapings, while others assisted with ring crew and backstage duties. Those opportunities have previously led to tryout matches for talents such as Lord Crewe and Lucky Leone. Gresham has also been a regular presence backstage at TNA tapings over the past year.

Regarding the Motor City Machine Guns, there had reportedly been a belief within TNA months ago that the promotion would be unable to retain the duo because another company was expected to make a stronger financial offer. Despite that expectation, the team remains on good terms with TNA.

As for the buzz surrounding LeBron James potentially appearing at the tapings, there was reportedly never any genuine expectation internally that he would show up. The mention was simply part of a promotional publicity stunt. KC Navarro had also been in Philadelphia the week before to help promote the event through local media appearances.

Creative discussions with Brian “Road Dogg” James are reportedly still ongoing, although no agreement has been finalized. TNA is also said to be in talks with OVW regarding a potential working relationship between the two promotions.

Finally, Mara Sade had reportedly not signed a new contract with TNA as of this week, although negotiations remain active. Despite that, there was never any concern internally that she would miss her scheduled Knockouts World TV Championship Tournament match at the Philadelphia tapings.

For those interested, you can check out our complete TNA iMPACT Results 7/30/26 from Philadelphia, PA. here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

As the Philadelphia 76ers now seriously talk titles, TNA Wrestling has a major World Championship match Thursday in Philadelphia — and TNA is officially inviting the new @sixers superstar, @KingJames, to be the Official Title Holder for the @NicTNemeth vs. @JEFFHARDYBRAND World… pic.twitter.com/Y8f7fUIijl — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) July 29, 2026

(H/T: Fightful Select)