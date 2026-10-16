– Several familiar faces from the professional wrestling world attended the Los Angeles premiere of *Clayface* this week. CJ Perry, Miro and AEW star Anthony Bowens were among those in attendance for the Hollywood event. The appearance brought together the three wrestling personalities outside of their usual professional wrestling commitments.

– A number of independent wrestling talents were reportedly in attendance for this week’s TNA Wrestling television tapings. Among those present were KJ Orso, Thomas Heim, Shazza McKenzie, Ben Bishop, Jack Vaughn, Better Together, Charity King and Danni Bee. Additional independent wrestlers were also reportedly at the tapings. There is currently no indication that their presence was connected to potential contracts or permanent roster additions.

– A memorial service for independent wrestling veteran Jeff Cannonball was held this week. A GoFundMe campaign has also been established to provide financial assistance to Cannonball’s family. Those interested in supporting his loved ones can contribute through the family’s fundraiser. Mark Cuban donated $10,000, while GameChanger Wrestling donated $22,850.

It’s knowing that this can’t go on forever,

Likely one of us will have to spend some days alone,

Maybe we’ll get forty years together,

But one day I’ll be gone,

Or one day you’ll be gone. – "If We Were Vampires" by Jason Isbell https://t.co/kPvWyqiYUe — TCal (@TerraCalaway) October 8, 2026

(H/T: Fightful Select)