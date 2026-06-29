TNA Wrestling will begin building toward August’s Lockdown event this week with a pair of TNA iMPACT! television tapings scheduled for July 1 and July 2 at The Broadview Center in Albany, New York.

The upcoming tapings are expected to launch the tournament to crown the inaugural TNA Knockouts Television Champion and will also feature the first appearance of Nic Nemeth as the new TNA World Champion following his title victory at Slammiversary.

Backstage, there was reportedly a strong sense of satisfaction with how Slammiversary came together. Several talents described the event as “the company needed,” with the locker room united in its desire to deliver a standout show and send a message about the promotion’s momentum.

Another notable name backstage at the pay-per-view was WWE Hall of Famer and longtime producer Brian “Road Dogg” James. Discussions regarding a potential role with TNA are said to be ongoing, with both sides still working through the details of a deal.

Despite the recent changes to TNA’s creative team ahead of Slammiversary, there were reportedly no significant deviations from the plans that had already been put in place for the event.

For those interested, you can check out our complete TNA Slammiversary 2026 Results here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

(H/T: PWInsider.com)