Several backstage updates have surfaced regarding TNA Wrestling, including the status of multiple talents and the company’s working relationship with Ohio Valley Wrestling.

According to one source, Lei Ying Lee remains under contract with TNA despite her recent absence. The former WWE Superstar has been in China attending to personal business.

Meanwhile, the individual seen backstage alongside Daria during this week’s episode of TNA iMPACT was ROH veteran Brian Johnson.

Johnson has been working behind the scenes for TNA and previously won several matches on Xplosion between the summer of 2025 and summer of 2026.

Another familiar independent wrestling name appeared on this week’s edition of Xplosion, as Shazza McKenzie defeated B3cca.

McKenzie has been backstage at several TNA events, although she is not currently signed to the promotion.

In other TNA news, the company’s arrangement with OVW involving Xplosion has reportedly been in development for several months, dating back to the spring. Several TNA wrestlers have appeared at OVW events in recent months as the two promotions have continued working together.

(H/T: Fightful Select)