There’s been plenty of talk in recent weeks about TNA contract situations, renewals, and looming expirations, but at least two names on the company’s roster have now been locked in for the long haul.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, both Steph De Lander and Mance Warner have officially signed multi-year deals with TNA Wrestling, ending lengthy stretches where they were working on a per-appearance basis.

For much of her run with the promotion, De Lander, who has become one of TNA’s breakout personalities over the past year, had been appearing without a formal contract. That arrangement quietly changed earlier in 2025, as the Australian star inked a full-time deal with the company.

The same goes for Warner, who had also been working on a handshake agreement until recently.

Per the report, both of their new contracts are set to run through June 2026, giving TNA two more years of consistency with two of its more popular and charismatic acts.

The good news for both didn’t stop there.

As we reported earlier today, the two also tied the knot this week in a wedding ceremony attended by a number of familiar faces from across the wrestling world.

Among the names spotted celebrating the newlyweds were Nic Nemeth, Matt Cardona, Chelsea Green, Steve Maclin, Effy, Vic Joseph, Ash By Elegance (f.k.a. Dana Brooke), Colby Corino, and Deonna Purrazzo, among others.

It’s been a busy and memorable week for pro wrestling couple Steph De Lander and Mance Warner!