TNA Wrestling is expected to announce several additional talent signings in the coming weeks as the company continues working through its latest round of contract negotiations.

According to one source, multiple new contract announcements are planned through various media outlets. The company has already begun announcing re-signings following a recent meeting with talent regarding their contractual situations.

The report also clarified that the talent meeting took place in San Antonio, rather than during the company’s television taping in Dothan, Alabama.

Meanwhile, additional details have emerged regarding Max Caster’s brief involvement with TNA.

Caster was originally scheduled to appear only at Bound For Glory, but plans were later expanded to include the Dothan television tapings. Following his removal from those shows, TNA reportedly had to rewrite portions of the programming.

Elsewhere, The Hardys reportedly played a significant role in putting together last week’s episode of TNA iMPACT, with Matt and Jeff Hardy legitimately driving the show’s creative direction.

Former TNA star Eric Young has reportedly been working as a producer for WWE NXT since July.

Young’s relationship with Triple H is said to have played a role in his return to the company. The two have maintained a strong relationship over the years, with Triple H reportedly making it clear that Young would have a job with WWE whenever he wanted to return.

Young previously worked for WWE during his time with NXT and later returned to TNA following his departure from the company.

(H/T: Fightful Select)