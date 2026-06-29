TNA Slammiversary appears to have ushered in a new era for the promotion, with several behind-the-scenes changes already taking shape following the company’s biggest show of the year.

One of the most significant developments was the departure of Tommy Dreamer from TNA’s creative team. While the announcement was presented publicly as a mutual decision, those within the company indicated that TNA made the decision to part ways with the veteran. Although Dreamer had supporters backstage, many members of the roster had reportedly grown frustrated with the promotion’s creative direction and were ready for a change.

With Dreamer out, Hunter Johnston, better known as Delirious, has quickly taken on a larger creative role. According to those within TNA, there is optimism surrounding Johnston’s promotion, with one longtime company figure expressing excitement about his vision moving forward. It was also noted that Johnston had not been viewed as part of the creative issues that led to recent changes.

Eric Tompkins is also expected to have an expanded role behind the scenes. TNA sources credited him with developing the vision for AJ Francis’ segment from a few weeks ago, which received positive feedback internally, while also noting that he has played a key role in shaping numerous other segments over the years.

Another notable addition is WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg, whose involvement with TNA has reportedly been in the works for some time. He was backstage at Slammiversary, although it remains unclear whether he contributed creatively during the event. Those familiar with previous TNA leadership said Road Dogg had long been viewed as someone who could be a valuable addition if the opportunity arose.

Despite the personnel changes, there have reportedly been no major shifts to the company’s existing creative plans in recent weeks. The newly announced Knockouts Television Championship had reportedly been in development for some time before its official unveiling at Slammiversary.

Overall, there was said to be strong internal satisfaction with how Slammiversary came together, with company officials and talent alike pleased with both the fan reception and the quality of the in-ring product.

For those interested, you can check out our complete TNA Slammiversary 2026 Results here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

(H/T: Fightful Select)