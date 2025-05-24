Fightful Select is reporting that TNA conducted tryout matches earlier today at noon during their latest round of tapings. While attendance wasn’t mandatory, talent were encouraged to watch and offer feedback.

Former WWE official Jimmy Korderas made a special appearance at TNA Under Siege 2025, serving as a guest referee during Saturday’s tapings.

TNA is reporting a sellout crowd for last night’s Under Siege event.

A talent meeting was also held today to introduce updated in-ring protocols, including stricter rules on slaps and throat-slash gestures. Sources indicate that TNA officials are frustrated by internal details from the meeting and related memos being leaked.

Despite recent storyline angles suggesting otherwise, Cody Deaner was present at today’s tapings. Along with performing, Deaner also fulfilled his duties as a road agent.