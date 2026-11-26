Some backstage news regarding the futures of multiple TNA Wrestling personalities has surfaced.

– Sources within TNA Wrestling reportedly expect BDE to depart the promotion once his current contract expires.

– Xia Brookside has received an offer to remain with TNA Wrestling. As of the latest update, she has yet to accept the offer.

– Despite his recent release from TNA Wrestling after the company learned of his active involvement in the adult film industry, referee Mike “Romo” Romanella continues to generate interest elsewhere in the wrestling business. Multiple independent wrestling promotions have expressed interest in booking him for referee work.

(H/T: Fightful Select)