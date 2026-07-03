Steph De Lander’s recent situation involving Nixi XS was not part of a storyline. According to sources, the incident between De Lander and Nixi XS was a legitimate, real-life situation rather than a planned angle.

In another backstage note, Eric Young stated this week that he has actually remained under contract with TNA Wrestling throughout his run with the company. That differs from comments he previously made after returning, when he indicated he was not signed to a contract.

Meanwhile, TNA also hosted a large number of independent wrestlers during this week’s television tapings in Albany, New York. We’re told numerous independent talents were on hand for tryout matches, while others worked as extras for the television tapings and assisted with backstage duties throughout the events.

For those interested, you can check out our complete spoilers from the two-night TNA iMPACT taping in Albany, NY. here and here.

Finally, ahead of the upcoming TNA Lockdown 2026 pay-per-view, TNA Wrestling has released the complete near-three-hour TNA Lockdown 2009 pay-per-view event for free via their official YouTube channel (see video below).

(H/T: Fightful Select)