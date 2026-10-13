Some additional details have surfaced regarding TNA Wrestling’s recent dealings with Max Caster, Sheamus and Ben Bishop.

As noted, TNA announced on Monday that after Sunday’s TNA Bound For Glory 2026 pay-per-view at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida, ‘Platinum’ Max Caster would no longer be appearing for the promotion due to his controversial remarks in his entrance rap referencing the recent attacks in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Prior to the controversy, there had reportedly been discussions about potentially using Caster for this week’s TNA television tapings in Dothan, Alabama. However, Caster had already indicated to people close to him that he expected his Bound For Glory appearance to be a one-time deal.

Meanwhile, some clarification has emerged regarding TNA’s interest in Sheamus.

The promotion reportedly contacted the former WWE Superstar about potentially appearing at Bound For Glory, although the situation was not a case of TNA choosing between Sheamus and Caster for the event.

As recently as two weeks ago, Sheamus had not committed to making an appearance. There was also a significant difference in the financial terms involved in potentially booking the two wrestlers.

Regarding Ben Bishop, the independent wrestling standout had not signed a contract with TNA as of Sunday. Despite that, Bishop reportedly made a positive impression on TNA officials, who had already been keeping an eye on him for some time.

Finally, several independent wrestling talents are expected to be backstage for TNA’s television tapings in Dothan, Alabama, on Tuesday, October 13, and Wednesday, October 14. The presence of independent wrestlers at TNA tapings is considered a regular occurrence.

(H/T: Fightful Select)