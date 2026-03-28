A chaotic and unfortunate situation overshadowed the TNA Sacrifice main event on Friday night, as Steve Maclin was legitimately injured early into his TNA World Championship match against Mike Santana.

Maclin appeared to get hurt shortly after taking a superkick that connected flush, immediately raising concern at ringside.

The match was quickly thrown into disarray, with officials recognizing that something was clearly wrong.

Early speculation backstage suggested that Maclin may have suffered a concussion, though that has not been confirmed as of this writing.

He was taken to the back and evaluated, with sources noting that he was coherent but understandably frustrated given how the high-profile main event unraveled.

A tough break at the worst possible time.

Credit has been directed toward referee Alice Lane, who made the call to halt the match as the situation developed.

TNA officials are also being praised for prioritizing safety and handling the situation appropriately under difficult circumstances.

With the match unable to continue as planned, Eddie Edwards made his way out in an effort to give the live crowd something additional following the abrupt stoppage.

Despite the main event issues, TNA still had several notable developments throughout the night.

The company announced a sellout crowd at The Alario Center for Sacrifice, while noting that limited tickets remain available for Saturday’s television tapings, which will include Knockouts Champion Arianna Grace defending against Xia Brookside.

In other news, Ricky Sosa was announced as the newest TNA signing during the show, marking a notable addition to the roster.

Taryn Terrell also made her return in a segment that also included returns of Mickie James and ODB, and while no official details were provided, there is speculation Terrell could be involved in Saturday’s tapings.

Additionally, Luke Hawx and several talents from Wildkat Wrestling were backstage visiting during the event.

One final note coming out of the show, Sacrifice marked the first TNA+ event that was not also simulcast on TrillerTV.

Advertised for TNA Rebellion 2026 on April 11 in Cleveland, OH. thus far:

* Frankie Kazarian vs. Elijah

* TNA X Division Championship: Trey Miguel (c) vs. Mustafa Ali

* TNA X Division Championship: Leon Slater (c) vs. Cedric Alexander

* TNA World Tag Team Championship: The Hardys (c) vs. The System

For those interested, you can check out our complete TNA Sacrifice Results 3/27/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

(H/T: PWInsider.com)