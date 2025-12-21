TNA Wrestling has quietly finalized a number of short-term contracts in recent weeks, but two of the company’s biggest stars are notably not among those who have officially re-signed.

At least not yet.

During discussions with TNA sources regarding which talents have locked in new deals, it became clear that Matt and Jeff Hardy remain unsigned as of now. The Hardys, who are the reigning TNA World Tag Team Champions, have not formally put pen to paper on new contracts despite their central role in the company’s current momentum.

Internally, the Hardys are viewed as instrumental in helping TNA secure its new television deal with AMC, with sources indicating the legendary duo was a major selling point during negotiations.

That said, the expectation within TNA is that a deal will be finalized sooner rather than later. Company sources note that there has been a strong push to lock Matt and Jeff into long-term agreements rather than the shorter deals others have signed.

When TNA President Carlos Silva previously tweeted that he “looked forward to working with The Hardys for years to come,” a TNA source clarified at the time that no new contracts had actually been signed.

That remains the case as of now, though the belief is that the situation will be resolved within the next few weeks.

One thing that isn’t up for debate backstage: it’s widely speculated within TNA that Matt and Jeff Hardy are the highest-paid performers on the current roster.

And until the ink is dry, all eyes remain on The Hardys’ contract status.

