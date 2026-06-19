– Former longtime WWE producer Road Dogg Brian James has reportedly been discussed for a potential creative role in TNA. Some individuals familiar with TNA’s past have expressed confidence that he could thrive in such a position.

– TNA is expected to announce additional contract renewals in the near future. Recent re-signings that have already been made public include Tasha Steelz, Trey Miguel, and Allie.

– Anthem’s recent layoffs impacted multiple properties, with Invicta also experiencing staff reductions alongside TNA.

– One source within TNA claimed the company has become profitable under Anthem ownership, although that information has not been independently verified.

– The AJ Francis segment that generated significant buzz in TNA was reportedly conceived and executed by Eric Thompkins.

– While Tommy Dreamer’s departure from TNA was publicly framed as a mutual decision, sources indicate the company ultimately chose to move in a different direction.

EXCLUSIVE: Tommy Dreamer updates his status with TNA. pic.twitter.com/H4NGhSvvMa — SiriusXM Busted Open (@BustedOpenRadio) June 17, 2026

(H/T: Fightful Select)