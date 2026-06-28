– New talent arrivals in TNA are expected to be a regular occurrence throughout the summer months, per sources.

– TNA has confirmed that a tournament to crown the first-ever TNA Knockouts Television Champion gets underway this week.

– Road Dogg is expected to come aboard TNA, with the signing having been in the planning stages for several weeks.

– Despite TNA’s official statement characterizing Tommy Dreamer’s exit as a “mutual departure,” the decision to part ways was made by the company. While some had anticipated the split coming after Slammiversary, Anthem reportedly wanted a fresher direction heading into the major event.

– Eric Tompkins is set to join TNA’s creative team. Tompkins was involved in last week’s AJ Francis segment, which drew significant praise backstage and among viewers.

– Any recently released WWE talent appearing on tonight’s Slammiversary would have required prior approval from WWE — though it’s worth noting that some of those names have had their contracts fully expire rather than being formally released.

– For those interested, you can check out our complete TNA Slammiversary 2026 Results here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

(H/T: Fightful Select)