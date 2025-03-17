Alicia Taylor was absent from last week’s show due to illness. Meanwhile, Mike Rome’s arrival was a last-minute scramble, and he nearly didn’t make it.

WWE was thrilled with the overwhelming crowd reaction to John Cena’s appearance in Brussels, marking his first time on WWE Raw since his heel turn.

According to one WWE source, this week’s Raw had “the hottest TV atmosphere” they’ve ever experienced, signaling a strong possibility of future TV tapings in the region.

Cena was met with intense chants from the crowd, including explicit ones like “Fk you, Cena,” “Cena’s a fking b*h,” and “Shut the fk up.”

Current plans for WrestleMania include a high-profile triple-threat match featuring Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, and IYO SKY. Ripley and Belair have been set to cross paths at the event for several months.

Several talents served as extras for WWE Raw, including Mike D Vecchio, Aigle Blanc, Joseph Fenech Jr., Senza Volto, Yuval Goldschimt, Kuro, and Nate Prince. Notably, Aigle Blanc appeared unmasked.

CM Punk is expected to join WWE’s European tour later this week.

This European tour also marked WWE’s first series of house shows in months.

While she didn’t appear on WWE Raw, Lyra Valkyria has been part of the tour, along with Zoey Stark.

So far, the house show match cards have remained mostly consistent, with one variation: Ludwig Kaiser alternated between victories over Austin Theory and Grayson Waller on different nights.

To close out Raw, Cody Rhodes faced Dominik Mysterio in a post-show dark match.

