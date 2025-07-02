A new report is pushing back on the recent speculation surrounding Britt Baker’s AEW status.

According to a report from Fightful Select, multiple sources have “vehemently denied” claims that Baker is attempting to leave the company. Individuals familiar with her current situation stated they’ve heard nothing to suggest she has expressed a desire to exit AEW.

Regarding the cryptic quote Baker shared on social media, the report notes that she regularly engages with posts from the same page it originated from, implying it may not have been meant as a reference to her contract status. Additionally, AEW personnel who have interacted with Baker on the convention circuit said she hasn’t indicated any intention to leave the promotion.

While she is not currently scheduled to appear at Starrcast during the All In: Texas weekend, there’s no confirmation on whether she will be in town for the event. Baker reportedly still has “well over” a year remaining on her AEW contract, and if time was added due to injury, it’s possible her deal could run into 2027.

Baker had been planned for a match with Serena Deeb in late 2023 that ultimately didn’t take place. Sources within AEW say Baker was open to returning to television, but unspecified “hold ups” affected those plans. It’s unclear what caused the delay. There were also internal discussions about potentially involving her in a match at Double or Nothing, though it’s not known whether Baker was part of those talks or even aware of them.