Former TNA Knockouts Champion Masha Slamovich is at the center of controversy following allegations of domestic abuse made by her former partner, independent wrestler Akira.

TNA confirmed to Sports Illustrated’s Jon Alba that the company has launched an internal investigation into the matter. Meanwhile, WWE sources indicated that if there were ever plans to feature Slamovich in the ongoing TNA invasion of WWE NXT—which officially began on Tuesday’s live episode—they would now be put on hold.

Recent reports suggested Slamovich had been removed from the September 23rd TNA invasion of NXT angle, but that was not accurate. Slamovich was never scheduled for the segment and is currently overseas in Spain. As of now, there has been no discussion of her being factored into the crossover storyline, and her contractual status may play a major role in that.

Slamovich’s deal with TNA is said to be expiring relatively soon, with her future in the company still up in the air. She had been booked to challenge Ash by Elegance for the Knockouts Championship at Friday’s TNA Victory Road pay-per-view. However, that match is believed to have been pulled, as all references to it were removed from the official TNA website following the initial reports of the allegations.

Masha is an abusive piece of shit who feels entitled to everything including a Ribera Jacket. Anyways enjoy some of her abusive text messageshttps://t.co/eIGZVJRRuo https://t.co/clCVuVhsNL pic.twitter.com/JTP40nrf8h — Bam/Jasmine (@deathsamuraiszn) September 23, 2025

