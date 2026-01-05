Concerns surrounding the injury status of yet another WWE Superstar who got hurt during the WWE Holiday Tour have now been confirmed.

On Sunday, speculation surfaced that B-Fab had been pulled from the remaining holiday tour dates amid fears she may have suffered a concussion while working a match against Jade Cargill.

That speculation was validated less than 24 hours later.

On Monday morning, WWE sources have confirmed that B-Fab has officially been placed in the company’s concussion protocol. As is standard in those situations, she is sidelined indefinitely, though the minimum recovery timeline is believed to be at least one week.

The situation carries an unfortunate bit of irony.

B-Fab had only recently stepped into the tour lineup as a replacement for Michin, who was also injured while working against Cargill. Michin reportedly suffered a shoulder injury earlier in the tour, forcing WWE to shuffle the lineup.

With B-Fab now pulled from live events as well, WWE ultimately turned to Bayley to finish out the remaining tour dates in that role.

Sometimes the injury bug just doesn’t discriminate.

We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding the injury status of Michin and B-Fab continue to surface.

RECENT RELATED NEWS: Spoiler On Currently Planned Winner For 2026 WWE Royal Rumble Men’s Match

(H/T: PWInsider)