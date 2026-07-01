Eric Young’s departure from TNA Wrestling reportedly came at his own request, and a return to WWE is already believed to be a strong possibility.

TNA announced on Wednesday that Young has been released from the company.

It has since been reported that the veteran requested his release after recently signing a short-term contract.

Prior to that deal, Young had worked with TNA for an extended period without being under contract, with short-term agreements reportedly becoming common within the promotion.

According to reports, Young has maintained a positive relationship with WWE Chief Content Officer Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque for years, and WWE sources have long indicated that the door remains open for him to return to the company.

For what it’s worth, Triple H was not in favor of Young leaving WWE during his previous run. However, Young reportedly decided to seek his release after learning that Vince McMahon had become involved with the company again at that time.

Those within WWE reportedly expect Young to make his way back to the promotion, although it remains unclear whether he would return as an in-ring performer, in a backstage capacity, or another role.

It was also noted that during his previous WWE stint, Young never actually traveled or appeared for the company despite being under contract. Following his release, he reportedly signed a non-disclosure agreement before officially departing WWE.

(H/T: Fightful Select)