On March 30th, WWE conducted the second day of their talent tryouts at the UK Performance Center, continuing their search for emerging wrestling talent.

Following the first day’s sessions on March 29th, additional standout performers joined the tryout process. Among them were Aigle Blanc, Stephanie Maze, and Jack Morris from Pro Wrestling NOAH, all vying for the opportunity to impress WWE scouts.

Several participants drew significant attention during the event. Man Like DeReiss received praise for his performance, but another standout was Rhio, who garnered heavy interest throughout the tryout. A video circulating online even captured Triple H closely observing Rhio, further fueling speculation about her potential future with WWE. Additionally, Zozaya reportedly wrapped up his time with Pro Wrestling NOAH ahead of schedule to take part in the tryout.

NXT talent was actively involved in the event, assisting where needed, while British wrestling veteran and former NXT UK competitor Sha Samuels was also present to lend his expertise.

As of now, there has been no confirmation of any contracts being offered to the participants.

