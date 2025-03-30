WWE’s latest European tryout kicked off at the UK Performance Center on March 29, showcasing rising talent from across the region. Among the standout performers was Man Like DeReiss, who earned significant praise from WWE representatives for his showing.

The first day of the event featured essential drills, a promo class, and the initial round of tryout matches, allowing participants to demonstrate their in-ring skills and charisma. The action is set to continue on March 30, with additional tryout matches giving prospects another opportunity to impress WWE scouts.

Featured below is a list of known talent that took part in the WWE European Tryouts on 3/29:

* Rhio

* Goldenboy Santos

* Zozaya

* Man Like DeReiss

* Luke Jacobs

* Bionic (Of Gladiators)

* Nathan Angel

* Rayne Leverkusen

* Danny Jones

* Adam Maxted

* Yago Rivera

(H/T: Fightful Select)