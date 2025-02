Former TNA World Champion Josh Alexander’s contract with TNA Wrestling is set to officially expire this week. As previously reported, TNA exercised a one-year option on Alexander’s contract about a year ago, which is now nearing its end.

According to a report from Fightful Select, the deal, which was extended last year, will expire on February 14. TNA sources have consistently spoken highly of Alexander, but it’s still unclear where the wrestler will go next.