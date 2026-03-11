A controversial incident involving a fan at an independent event has reportedly led to the end of Niño Hamburguesa’s run with Lucha Libre AAA.

According to BodySlam+, AAA has released Niño Hamburguesa from his contract following a viral video that circulated online showing the longtime performer striking a fan during a show at Arena Aficion.

The report states that the incident occurred while Hamburguesa was outside the ring during a match. Another wrestler reportedly kicked him toward ringside, sending him into the crowd where he landed in the laps of spectators seated in the front row.

While sitting among the fans, Hamburguesa allegedly struck one individual multiple times with elbows to the face.

Some fans present at the event claimed the situation may have been provoked. According to those accounts, the fan who was struck had been antagonizing the wrestler, and Hamburguesa intentionally sat on another person’s lap before delivering the elbows.

The video quickly made the rounds online (see video below), which apparently didn’t help matters.

Sources claim AAA talent had previously been reminded they are free to accept independent bookings but must conduct themselves professionally while representing the promotion. The footage of the altercation reportedly led to disciplinary action, with Hamburguesa being informed of his release during a Zoom call.

Lucha Blog backed up the story, writing: “I can confirm Bodyslam dot net’s report that AAA fired Nino Hamburguesa.”

The outlet added further details about how the situation unfolded behind the scenes:

“A video of him elbowing a front row fan at a Tuesday show in Pachuca’s Arena Aficion was all over the place in the days after. Other AAA wrestlers were told he was gone on Friday.”

Neither AAA nor its parent company, WWE, has publicly commented on the situation.

Hamburguesa had been associated with AAA since 2014 and was a recognizable figure within the promotion as a former AAA World Mixed Tag Team Championship alongside Big Mami, as well as being the winner of the 2025 Rey de Reyes tournament.

