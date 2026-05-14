Plans for this year’s TripleMania reportedly began taking shape months ago, with several notable ideas discussed internally as AAA and WWE continue strengthening their working relationship.

Early concepts for the event reportedly called for TripleMania to take place as a one-night show at Arena CDMX on Saturday, September 12.

However, those plans may have evolved significantly since the beginning of the year.

According to one source, there has been heavy internal speculation regarding the possibility of night one emanating from a location in the United States.

While nothing has been officially confirmed, the idea has reportedly been discussed internally as WWE and AAA look for additional ways to grow the brand internationally.

That crossover effort is expected to continue moving forward.

There are reportedly additional plans in place to integrate more AAA-related content and talent into WWE programming as part of a broader strategy to expand AAA’s reach to a larger audience.

Interest within WWE appears to be high as well.

Multiple WWE talents have reportedly expressed interest in working AAA events as the partnership between the two promotions continues to develop behind the scenes.

(H/T: WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select)