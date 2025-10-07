As previously noted, former AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida has officially renewed both her work visa and her contract with All Elite Wrestling. While Shida has yet to resurface on AEW programming, new information has emerged regarding her status and future with the company.

According to a recent Fightful Select Q&A, Shida’s new agreement with AEW is described as a multi-year deal, ensuring that she will remain part of the promotion’s women’s division for the foreseeable future. The report went on to state that Shida remains highly regarded within AEW, with multiple sources within the company reportedly speaking very favorably about her work ethic, in-ring ability, and professionalism.

Those within AEW are also said to have missed Shida’s presence during her recent time away, which stemmed primarily from visa-related issues. Fightful noted that her absence from AEW Worlds End 2024 came as a surprise to some, as the pay-per-view event was held in her local area.

However, the report added that everything is now considered “smooth sailing” for the 37-year-old star, and there are no lingering concerns regarding her visa or contract status. Shida is expected to remain a fixture in AEW for years to come, though an exact timetable for her return to television has not yet been confirmed.

Shida last competed in AEW in November 2024, when she faced current AEW Women’s World Champion Kris Statlander in a losing effort. Since then, the former champion has stayed active by wrestling in Japan, where she’s participated in several matches throughout 2025.