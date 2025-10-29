TNA star Kilynn King remains on the sidelines as she continues to recover from a long-term knee injury that has kept her out of action for over a year.

King, who officially signed with TNA (then Impact Wrestling) in early 2023, last appeared on television in the fall of that same year and has been absent from in-ring competition ever since. According to a new report from Fightful Select, King is still under TNA contract and remains internally listed as an active member of the company’s roster. At this time, there has been no discussion regarding retirement, and the belief is that she intends to return once she’s fully cleared.

Unfortunately, King’s road back to the ring has not been an easy one. Sources noted that during the summer of 2024, while attempting to rehab her initial knee injury, King suffered an additional setback that significantly delayed her recovery process. The nature of the reinjury hasn’t been disclosed, but it was said to have extended her timeline well beyond what was originally expected.

King has been part of some memorable moments during her TNA tenure. Alongside Taylor Wilde, she formed the popular dark duo The Coven, capturing the TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championships in 2023. Their reign helped solidify King’s place within the Knockouts division as one of its most promising rising stars.

Her most recent TNA appearance came in a mixed tag team match where she teamed with Steve Maclin to face Bully Ray and Jordynne Grace, which aired on the October 22, 2023 episode of TNA iMPACT!.

While there’s still no firm timetable for King’s return, those within the company are said to be hopeful that she’ll eventually make a full comeback once she’s physically ready to compete again.