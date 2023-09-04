Following his altercation with Jack Perry last week at the All In 2023 event, CM Punk was released by AEW on Saturday. In addition to Punk lunging at AEW President Tony Khan after the altercation, reportedly knocking over monitors and telling him that he quit the promotion, there was another incident behind closed doors behind the two men.

While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer talked about Ace Steel’s status. It was Punk who had pushed for the promotion to rehire him after they released him for his part in All Out brawl, where he has been working remotely as a producer.

Meltzer noted Steel is still working for the promotion and in the same role as he was before Punk’s release. Meltzer has also not heard of anyone pushing for Steel to be released.