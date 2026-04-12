An update has surfaced regarding Adam Cole’s status, and it doesn’t sound like a return is imminent.

The AEW star has been sidelined since last year due to injury, and based on the latest information, there are currently no plans in place for him to resume in-ring competition. There have also been no indications of Cole traveling with AEW or appearing at events in any capacity at this time.

In many ways, his situation appears unchanged from where things stood back in July, when Cole made the difficult decision to relinquish the AEW TNT Championship at All In: Texas.

That’s not a great sign for his comeback status.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding his return, Cole is still said to be highly valued within AEW. Company leadership reportedly remains committed to keeping him part of the roster moving forward, underscoring his importance to the promotion even while sidelined.

Following AEW All In: Texas, there were reports suggesting Cole had been dealing with concussion-related issues, although neither Cole nor AEW has officially confirmed those details.

There has been at least one positive note, however.

During a recent episode of Being the Elite, Matt Jackson shared that he believes Cole is “improving” on a daily basis, offering a bit of optimism as fans continue to wait for his eventual return to action.

(H/T: Fightful Select)