– AEW is gearing up to use Europe’s “The Final Countdown” for Bryan Danielson’s entrance theme song again. Whether it is used next week for his tag-team match on AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday on October 8, or is held off until his AEW World Championship defense against Jon Moxley at AEW Wrestle Dream 2024 later that week on October 12, remains to be seen.

– Adam Cole of The Undisputed Kingdom was backstage at the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, PA. for the AEW Dynamite 5-Year Anniversary show on October 2. As noted, Cole, who is from the Pittsburgh area, is expected back on AEW television soon.

– Daniel Garcia has not been backstage at recent AEW events after his post-match angle with MJF at the AEW All Out 2024 pay-per-view. AEW is hopeful that Garcia will re-sign, and reportedly has creative plans for him in place if he and/or when he chooses to do so.

