– It is accurate that AEW talent were not sent to Ariel Helwani’s show following comments Helwani made about AEW President Tony Khan. However, AEW’s PR team has since pushed internally to mend that relationship.

– Despite online claims, multiple WWE staffers — including at least one higher-up — have said they’ve never heard Tony Khan referred to as “snowman” within the company.

– Andrade’s English skills were said to have caused frustration within WWE at times, but that was not a determining factor in his eventual release. For what it’s worth, Andrade reportedly insisted on doing extra media during SummerSlam weekend in Toronto back in 2019, even though he wasn’t originally scheduled, as a way to work on his English. As of late, Andrade and MJF have been involved in a vicious war of words on social media.

