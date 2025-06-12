Komander was originally scheduled to compete in a high-profile trios match on Wednesday’s AEW Summer Blockbuster, but was pulled due to what is being described as a legitimate injury.

According to a source, the update came shortly after AEW aired a backstage segment—presented as footage from earlier in the day—in which The Hurt Syndicate attacked Komander and removed his mask. The segment also showed Komander clutching his knee, with commentary noting that he was not medically cleared to compete.

Mascara Dorada stepped in as his replacement, teaming with “Speedball” Mike Bailey and Kevin Knight to take on MJF, Bobby Lashley, and Shelton Benjamin. The Hurt Syndicate secured the win, with MJF unmasking Dorada after the match—a move designed to further the storyline leading into MJF’s upcoming bout with Mistico at next Wednesday’s AEW Grand Slam: Mexico event.

At this time, the specific nature of Komander’s injury, when it occurred, and whether it will affect his status for the Arena Mexico event remains unclear.

Komander’s most recent match took place during last week’s AEW Fyter Fest in Denver, Colorado, where he competed in a trios contest.

Komander has been taken out by The Hurt Syndicate! Watch #AEWSummerBlockbuster LIVE on TBS & MAX pic.twitter.com/R9GANTuLyT — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 12, 2025

