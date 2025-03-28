A change has been made to AEW’s upcoming Dynasty pay-per-view due to an injury suffered by Brian Cage.

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com that Bobby Lashley & Shelton Benjamin will now defend their AEW Tag Team Championships against Big Bill & Bryan Keith at the event, which takes place on Sunday, April 6, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Originally, Cage was set to team with Lance Archer as the challengers, but an injury forced AEW to adjust their plans.

“The tag title match was a change as Brian Cage suffered a knee injury on an independent show on 3/20 in Los Angeles against Chris Masters,” Meltzer wrote. “So the originally planned but not announced Hurt Syndicate vs. Murder Machines match had to be changed and they had to pivot to new challengers, going with Bill & Keith.”

The rivalry between Lashley & Benjamin and Big Bill & Keith escalated on this week’s episode of Dynamite, where a challenge for the titles was made. However, The Hurt Syndicate informed Big Bill & Keith that they would first need to earn their title opportunity by securing a victory in a match. As a result, Big Bill & Keith are set to face Top Flight on AEW Collision this Saturday.

In related news, Brian Cage was scheduled to compete against Rich Swann at Future Stars of Wrestling’s Chris Bey benefit show on March 23. Due to his injury, however, Ricochet stepped in as his replacement to face Swann.

