One reigning AEW champion will be off TV for a short stretch.

At AEW All In: Texas over the weekend, The Opps successfully retained the AEW Trios Championships in a hard-fought bout against The Death Riders and Gabe Kidd. However, the post-match scene saw Samoa Joe laid out in a brutal beatdown and stretchered out of the arena.

We’re told that the angle was done to write Joe off TV for the time being.

According to sources, Joe is scheduled to take a brief hiatus from AEW programming to handle promotional work for the new season of Twisted Metal, which drops July 31 on Peacock. While it’s not confirmed exactly how long he’ll be away, the expectation is that he’ll be off for at least a couple of weeks.

We will keep you posted as updates continue to surface regarding the AEW status of Samoa Joe.

Was this the plan all along?! Watch #AEWAllInTexas LIVE on PPV right now!https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj pic.twitter.com/MhJ5mTJyR4 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 12, 2025

