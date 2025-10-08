AEW is shaking up its broadcast lineup again next week as the company heads into pay-per-view weekend.

During Wednesday’s special “Title Tuesday” edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that the October 15 episode will feature a special three-hour combined broadcast of Dynamite and Collision, airing live from Kansas City, Missouri.

The extended episode will kick off at 8 PM ET on TBS and will serve as the go-home show for AEW WrestleDream, which takes place just three nights later on Saturday, October 18, also starting at 8 PM ET for the main card.

While next week’s three-hour presentation will air live, it also marks the start of several upcoming AEW Dynamite/Collision dual-taping nights.

Following Kansas City, AEW will hold combined Wednesday tapings in San Antonio, Texas, on October 22, and Edinburg, Texas, on October 29. The next live edition of AEW Collision is scheduled for Saturday, November 8, from Houston, Texas.

This format change continues AEW’s ongoing experimentation with its Wednesday night broadcasts during the company’s first year under its new multi-year media rights agreement with Warner Bros. Discovery.

AEW has rolled out a number of extended or themed episodes throughout 2025, including June’s four-hour “Summer Blockbuster” special, the four-part “Fyter Fest” series, last week’s two-and-a-half-hour Dynamite anniversary show, and this week’s two-and-a-half-hour “Title Tuesday” event.

The move underscores AEW’s flexibility in testing new presentation styles and expanded formats as it looks to build momentum heading into AEW WrestleDream weekend.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Dynamite Title Tuesday Results here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every week for live AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision results coverage. Check back here on October 18 for live AEW WrestleDream 2025 results coverage as well.

From the official website for AEW at AllEliteWrestling.com for the special three-hour Dynamite and Collision combined show next week in Kansas City, MO.