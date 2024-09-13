AEW offered Daniel Garcia a new contract prior to All Out 2024 this past weekend that the company was hoping he would sign before the show.

He did not.

As we reported earlier this week, that led to AEW changing their original plans for Garcia beating MJF at All Out 2024 in the pay-per-view opener in Chicago, Illinois.

One top talent within the company was under the impression this summer that Garcia would ultimately remain with the company, but that is said to be far from set it stone at this point.

AEW is of the belief that WWE has interest in Garcia, although contact between the two sides has not been made as far as anyone can tell.

Garcia, despite not yet re-signing with AEW, was making the media rounds heading into All Out 2024.

We will keep you posted.

(H/T: Fightful Select)