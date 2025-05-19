AEW has issued an update following the problematic airing of last Saturday’s “Beach Break” edition of AEW Collision, which was cut short during its U.S. broadcast.

The promotion has confirmed that the complete two-hour episode is now available for streaming on the TNT Drama app. However, it remains unavailable on Max at this time. Fans hoping to watch via TNT’s platform will need to log in through a traditional or streaming TV service provider, as Max credentials are not supported.

Due to what has been described as a “technical issue,” the pre-taped show unexpectedly concluded 30 minutes early for viewers on both the East and West Coasts. Interestingly, international fans who watched via Triller received the full broadcast. The portion that was omitted from the TNT airing has yet to be uploaded to AEW’s official YouTube channel.

As of now, AEW has not offered a clear explanation for the delay in making the full episode widely available.

Looking ahead, the broadcast schedule for the May 31st edition of Collision may also be affected, depending on the outcome of the NBA Playoffs.

Currently, Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks is tentatively scheduled for Saturday, May 31st at 8 PM ET on TNT. If that game becomes necessary in the best-of-seven series, Collision would be pushed to a later start time of 11:30 PM ET.

Additionally, this week’s episode of AEW Collision will not air in its usual Saturday night slot. Instead, it will be taped on Wednesday and broadcast Thursday on TBS. The change is due to TNT’s coverage of the NHL Playoffs and will also allow AEW to avoid competing head-to-head with NBC’s live WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event.