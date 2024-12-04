As noted, Juice Robinson’s injury has forced him out of the AEW Continental Classic Tournament.

AEW confirmed the news on Tuesday evening, announcing Robinson was removed from the tournament and replaced by Komander.

Reports indicate that Robinson delayed getting X-rays until December 2, initially hoping his injury was just a sprain. However, it was confirmed that he suffered a fibula fracture, not a foot injury.

AEW was reportedly aware over the weekend that Robinson was unlikely to continue in the tournament.

We will keep you posted.

(H/T: Fightful Select)